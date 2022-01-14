State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 796 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,149,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,136,000 after purchasing an additional 294,511 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,787,000 after purchasing an additional 249,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stericycle by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,091,000 after buying an additional 188,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Stericycle by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 205,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after buying an additional 129,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of SRCL opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.54. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 143.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRCL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.