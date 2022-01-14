State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of First American Financial worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,217,000 after acquiring an additional 270,660 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,410,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,342,000 after buying an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First American Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after buying an additional 295,759 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in First American Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after buying an additional 107,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after buying an additional 776,467 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $80.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist raised their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

