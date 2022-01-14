Stifel Nicolaus Trims MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Target Price to $1,600.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.47% from the company’s current price.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,954.93.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,131.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,001.01 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,288.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,541.73.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 24.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

