Stifel Nicolaus Trims MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Target Price to $1,600.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.47% from the company’s current price.
MELI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,954.93.
Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,131.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,001.01 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,288.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,541.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 24.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
