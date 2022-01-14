Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Hudson Pacific Properties Call Options (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,667 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,655% compared to the average daily volume of 152 call options.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 69.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 91.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 50.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 123,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPP opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.