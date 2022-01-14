Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 95,202 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 139% compared to the typical volume of 39,800 call options.

KRE traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $78.78. 14,616,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,483,083. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $78.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 665,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 210,560 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

