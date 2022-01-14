Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Get Subaru alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FUJHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Subaru from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $9.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. Subaru has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.31%. Analysts forecast that Subaru will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subaru (FUJHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.