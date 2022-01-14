Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives $85.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.50.

SUBCY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

SUBCY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.