Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 62.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.77.

Shares of SLF opened at C$72.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a current ratio of 1,108.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$58.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.28.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$8.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6499993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total value of C$2,108,322.68.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

