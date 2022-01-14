Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 62.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.77.
Shares of SLF opened at C$72.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a current ratio of 1,108.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$58.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.28.
In other news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total value of C$2,108,322.68.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
