SushiSwap (SUSHI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $273.24 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $896.77 million and $273.24 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $7.05 or 0.00016302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00058682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006859 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 239,466,935 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

