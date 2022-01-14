SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $7.05 on Top Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $896.77 million and approximately $273.24 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $7.05 or 0.00016302 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00058682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 239,466,935 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

