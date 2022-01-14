SVB Leerink Weighs in on Blueprint Medicines Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($6.42) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.36). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.91.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $75.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.16 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,542,000 after buying an additional 681,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $43,694,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after buying an additional 407,611 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,458 shares of company stock worth $4,729,692 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

