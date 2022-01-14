Swiss National Bank Buys 2,600 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Ambarella stock opened at $155.69 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.60 and its 200 day moving average is $150.75.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $857,855.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

