Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,877,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,525,000 after purchasing an additional 61,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,526,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 14.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,171,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,038,000 after purchasing an additional 524,655 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Terminix Global by 9.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,113,000 after acquiring an additional 275,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Terminix Global by 30.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 469,307 shares during the last quarter.

TMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $43.51 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

