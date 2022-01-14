Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 9.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 88.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 170.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Macquarie lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.