Swiss National Bank Has $11.54 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in IDACORP by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 7.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in IDACORP by 11.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 17.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IDA opened at $110.81 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $114.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.73%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

