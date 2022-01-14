Swiss National Bank Purchases 700 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,590. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

