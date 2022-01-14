Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $12,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,441,000 after acquiring an additional 587,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 498,387 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 467,125 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 219.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 317,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.98.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $69.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.27. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $175.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.