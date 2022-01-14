Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $13,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

