Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms. Ours is a powerful, secure, and frictionless new approach to modern mobility, one that simplifies the creation and management of customer and employee experiences associated with identity, cloud, messaging, applied analytics, and secure mobility. This approach enables clients to transform their businesses by creating growth, profitability and competitive advantage. Synchronoss has one of the largest, most comprehensive technology platforms in production, widely used by the largest service providers located around the world. Synchronoss’ industry-leading customers include tier 1 service providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless and Vodafone; tier 1 cable operators/MSOs such as Cablevision, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable; leaders in Secure Enterprise such as Goldman Sachs; and large OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. “

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,158 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 167.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 24,276 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 165,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 23,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

