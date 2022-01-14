T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Lifted to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $153.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.14.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS stock opened at $110.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $104.10 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 577,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after purchasing an additional 519,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.