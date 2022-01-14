T-Mobile US (TMUS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/12/2022 – T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $175.00.

1/9/2022 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “neutral” rating.

1/7/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/7/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/3/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/3/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $162.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/23/2021 – T-Mobile US is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/7/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

TMUS traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.33. 60,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,288,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

