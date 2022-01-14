T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Lowered to $191.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.33.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ TROW traded down $3.41 on Thursday, reaching $173.90. 31,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,785. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.53. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $154.20 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.