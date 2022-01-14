Tadpole Finance (TAD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $18,674.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.94 or 0.00013847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $18,674.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00062615 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00074915 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.92 or 0.07621272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,897.40 or 1.00012355 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00068385 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

