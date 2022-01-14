Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TISCY opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. Taisei has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $10.29.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

