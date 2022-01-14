Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $185.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $154.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $138.19 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

