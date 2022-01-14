TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.26.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL opened at $3.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of -0.06. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $90.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,982,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 373.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,846,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976,886 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 213.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,065 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 195.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,397,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,805,000 after buying an additional 4,897,654 shares during the period. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.