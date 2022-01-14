TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.26.
TAL opened at $3.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of -0.06. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $90.96.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
