Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,241,500 shares, a growth of 382.5% from the December 15th total of 257,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $3.65 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.56.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.