Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 131,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,340,910 shares.The stock last traded at $2.14 and had previously closed at $2.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGB shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.25.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Taseko Mines by 9.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 434,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 36,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Taseko Mines by 25.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 61,977 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in Taseko Mines by 44.6% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 742,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Taseko Mines by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 507,492 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 58,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Taseko Mines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,294,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

