Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.75. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 376 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 million, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.84.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.