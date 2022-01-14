TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 27.88% from the stock’s current price.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CSFB dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.42.

TRP traded down C$1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$62.40. 1,095,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a one year low of C$53.20 and a one year high of C$68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.57.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.2600003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

