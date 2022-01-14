TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 31,100 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of MultiPlan worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPLN opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of -0.09. MultiPlan Co. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $288.21 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

In related news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Head bought 300,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

