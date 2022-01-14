TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,326 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Medifast worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Medifast in the second quarter worth $49,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter worth $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter worth $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Medifast by 74.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Medifast by 8.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MED opened at $202.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.72. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.48 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 42.58%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

