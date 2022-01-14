TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 305,081 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,570,568 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 305,081 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 214,367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,495 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBM stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

