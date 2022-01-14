TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the second quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 810.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forward Air in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 2,216.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 65.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $113.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.27. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.93 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

