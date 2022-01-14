TD Securities Increases Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$69.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

CNQ stock opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 361.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

