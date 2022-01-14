Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 88,010 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 307.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,010 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 55.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

NET stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of -141.40 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $336,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 706,965 shares of company stock valued at $116,637,770. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.