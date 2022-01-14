Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,832,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,310,501.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.96.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.