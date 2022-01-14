Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 130.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,044 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 53.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.48.

Dollar General stock opened at $223.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.64.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

