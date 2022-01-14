Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.40 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,431 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $14,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $71.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

