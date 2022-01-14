Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 974,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 75,407 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 42,889 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 354,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE KMI opened at $17.57 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.