Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267,812 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,035,000 after buying an additional 3,235,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,527,000 after buying an additional 1,862,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

