Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,828 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 432,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,946,000 after buying an additional 2,280,176 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after purchasing an additional 863,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOUR opened at $51.51 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.88.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

