Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

CHDN opened at $217.87 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.35.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

