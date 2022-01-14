Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Syneos Health worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNH opened at $92.26 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average is $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

