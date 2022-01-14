Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,594 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7,141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

PB stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.75. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

