Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $311,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

