Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.61 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Aspen Technology worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN opened at $150.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.55.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

