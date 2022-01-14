Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.14% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

