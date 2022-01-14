TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMVWY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €45.00 ($51.14) to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

TeamViewer stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,857. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

