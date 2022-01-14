Telekom Austria AG Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Telekom Austria in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telekom Austria’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

TKAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:TKAGY opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. Telekom Austria has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.